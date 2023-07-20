Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 19.9%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,279. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981. 45.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

