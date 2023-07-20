Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 19.9%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
CMCT remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,279. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -21.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981. 45.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.