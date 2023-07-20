Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Drops By 17.3%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRDO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,043. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,911,331 shares of company stock worth $47,263,385. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

