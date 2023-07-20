Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Grows By 15.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.51). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

