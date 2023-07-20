Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expands By 21.7%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
