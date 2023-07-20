Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Increases By 25.0%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,191,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Asia I Acquisition alerts:

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

GAQ stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.