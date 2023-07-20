Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Expands By 7.6%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.50% of Genetic Technologies worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GENE remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Thursday. 83,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

