Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 16.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 19,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,153. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 878,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

