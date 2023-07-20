Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declines By 12.2%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,109. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $552.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

