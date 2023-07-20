Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Decreases By 11.4%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

