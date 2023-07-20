Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Drops By 11.1%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 364,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.