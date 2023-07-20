Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Drops By 14.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntsman Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 713,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,702. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

