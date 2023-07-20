Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Drops By 14.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 713,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,702. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
