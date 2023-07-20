Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Drops By 15.2%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.42. 283,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,599. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

