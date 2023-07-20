Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases By 17.7%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,669,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 6,902,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3465 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

