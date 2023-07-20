Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Increases By 25.0%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

