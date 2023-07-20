Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Grows By 24.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Kopin Stock Up 2.9 %
KOPN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.37. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.
