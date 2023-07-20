Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Grows By 24.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kopin Stock Up 2.9 %

KOPN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.37. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 52.6% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 261.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

