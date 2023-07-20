Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Declines By 20.9%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 235,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Koppers Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 50,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $764.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

See Also

