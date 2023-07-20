Short Interest in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Decreases By 16.3%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 646,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The stock has a market cap of $753.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after buying an additional 196,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 206,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

