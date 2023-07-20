Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Increases By 17.7%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BWG remained flat at $8.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

