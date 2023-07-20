Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Increases By 17.7%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BWG remained flat at $8.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $9.46.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%.
Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.