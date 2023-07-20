Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Rises By 6.5%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 905,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 1,020,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,920. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

