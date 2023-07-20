Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Declines By 11.7%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 927,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. LG Display has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

