Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Rises By 14.8%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of MAN traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 1,460,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,159. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

