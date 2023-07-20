Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Decreases By 22.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 167,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,803. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

