Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Declines By 20.1%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,870,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 17,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

