Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Expands By 21.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 7,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,377. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

