Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 175.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

