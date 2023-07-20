Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

