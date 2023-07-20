Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.56 ($0.20). Approximately 9,961,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 1,414,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.44 ($0.20).

Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.69.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

