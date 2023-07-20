Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 877,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 152,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
