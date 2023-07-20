Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 877,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 152,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

