Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SILK. CL King started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

SILK stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $793.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $300,576.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock worth $472,921. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

