Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 3.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.40. 172,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 120,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 239.40% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

