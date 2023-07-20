Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 3.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.40. 172,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 120,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Similarweb Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 239.40% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Similarweb
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.