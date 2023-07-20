Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 196,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 978% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,260 call options.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,218,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Sirius XM by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 37.6% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

