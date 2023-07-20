Sivota (LON:SIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.31. The company has a market cap of £9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -266.67.

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

