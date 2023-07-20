Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) vs. Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) and Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and Eiffage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skanska AB (publ) 1 1 0 0 1.50 Eiffage 0 1 1 0 2.50

Skanska AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 939.50%. Eiffage has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.77%. Given Skanska AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skanska AB (publ) is more favorable than Eiffage.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.45 1.71 Eiffage N/A N/A N/A $0.60 35.14

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and Eiffage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skanska AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiffage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Skanska AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.3%. Eiffage pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Skanska AB (publ) pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eiffage pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and Eiffage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Eiffage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes. The Residential Development segment develops and sells residential projects, including single and multi-family housing. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and divests in commercial properties, including offices, logistics and other commercial warehouses, multifamily rental properties, and life-science. The Investment Properties segment owns and manages investment properties. It also produces asphalt, gravel, rock, concrete gravel, road construction materials, macadam, and concrete. In addition, the company engages in the construction and renovation of buildings; provision of infrastructure services, including operation, maintenance, and construction work; and rental of machines and equipment. Skanska AB (publ) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works. Its Infrastructure segment is involved in undertaking civil engineering, road and rail design and construction, drainage, earthworks, and metallic construction. The company's Energy Systems segment designs, constructs, integrates, operates, and maintains energy and telecommunication systems and equipment. Its Concessions segment constructs and manages concession contracts and public-private partnerships. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

