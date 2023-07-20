SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $41.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,384,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 381,864 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 4.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

