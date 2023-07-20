SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.81. 613,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,843,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in SM Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.