Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 198,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of C$20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

