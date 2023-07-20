Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.
Snap Price Performance
SNAP stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.23. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,754.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435,158 shares of company stock worth $14,269,446 over the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
