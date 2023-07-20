SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 371,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,176% from the average daily volume of 29,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

SolGold Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

