South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 9.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 33,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

South Star Battery Metals ( CVE:STS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

