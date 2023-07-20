SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $348.96

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $348.96 and last traded at $348.96, with a volume of 1361401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average of $335.36.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.