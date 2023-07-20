SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.60

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 15991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.