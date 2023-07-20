SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.93

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 7746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $965.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

