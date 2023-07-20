SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

