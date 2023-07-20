Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $630,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PSLV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

