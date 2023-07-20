SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.52

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 20409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
