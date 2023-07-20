SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.52

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 20409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 323,187 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 651,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 209,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 242,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

