Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 3,272 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 5.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $45,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,299. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.