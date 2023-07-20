Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 433,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

