Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,618,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 811,913 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,960 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 177.3% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,100 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.