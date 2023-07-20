Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.49

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$90.49 and last traded at C$90.34, with a volume of 76182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Stantec Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.6315156 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

