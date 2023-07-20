Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -5.29% -3.66% -2.13% CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Starco Brands and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Starco Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and CFN Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 7.80 $810,000.00 N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.81 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Starco Brands beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.